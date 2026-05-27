Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Hernandez doesn't have a return timeline just yet but is likely facing another extended stay on the IL, as manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the veteran utility man suffered a "significant tear" in his oblique. Alex Freeland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move and is expected to start at second base more often than Hyeseong Kim while both players are with the big club.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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