Enrique Hernandez Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Dodgers placed Hernandez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

The move creates space on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for Jack Suwinski, who was claimed off waivers from the Pirates on Saturday. Hernandez is expected to miss the first several months of the regular season while he recovers from offseason elbow surgery, though the team is hopeful that he'll resume a hitting program soon.