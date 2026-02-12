Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez Injury: Re-ups with Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Dodgers re-signed Hernandez (elbow) to a one-year contract Thursday, Hernandez announced in an Instagram post.

It had been considered a formality that Hernandez would return to the Dodgers. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is expected to begin the season on the 60-day injured list, per Noah Camras of DodgersNation.com. Once healthy, Hernandez will operate in a utility role, seeing much of his action versus left-handed pitching. The 34-year-old has hit just .219/.270/.370 over the last two regular seasons, but he's a career .272/.339/.486 hitter in the postseason.

