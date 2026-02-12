Enrique Hernandez Injury: Re-ups with Dodgers
The Dodgers re-signed Hernandez (elbow) to a one-year contract Thursday, Hernandez announced in an Instagram post.
It had been considered a formality that Hernandez would return to the Dodgers. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is expected to begin the season on the 60-day injured list, per Noah Camras of DodgersNation.com. Once healthy, Hernandez will operate in a utility role, seeing much of his action versus left-handed pitching. The 34-year-old has hit just .219/.270/.370 over the last two regular seasons, but he's a career .272/.339/.486 hitter in the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Hernandez See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers35 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31104 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27108 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24112 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 17112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Hernandez See More