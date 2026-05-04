Enrique Hernandez Injury: Rehab assignment this week

Hernandez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez is working his way back from surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until May 24, but all signs point to him being activated that day. Once he does make it back, Hernandez will be deployed by the Dodgers against left-handed pitching.