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Enrique Hernandez Injury: Rehab assignment this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Hernandez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez is working his way back from surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until May 24, but all signs point to him being activated that day. Once he does make it back, Hernandez will be deployed by the Dodgers against left-handed pitching.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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