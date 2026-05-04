Enrique Hernandez Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Hernandez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez is working his way back from surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow. He's on the 60-day injured list and not eligible for activation until May 24, but all signs point to him being reinstated that day. Once Hernandez rejoins the Dodgers, he'll likely be deployed primarily against left-handed pitching.