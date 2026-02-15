Enrique Hernandez Injury: Set to resume swinging soon

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Sunday that Hernandez (elbow) should resume taking swings soon, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez underwent surgery in November to repair a torn tendon in his left elbow and isn't expected to be ready to make his 2026 debut for the Dodgers until around the middle of the season, according to Gomes. The 34-year-old utility player will likely be eased into his hitting program by taking swings off a tee or against soft-toss pitching before eventually getting cleared to take part in live batting practice. Since the surgery was to Hernandez's non-throwing elbow, he should be able to take part in defensive drills throughout the spring.