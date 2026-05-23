Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez Injury: Set to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Hernandez (elbow) will be activated from the injured list Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Further, Hernandez is expected to start at third base against lefty Kyle Freeland in the series opener against Colorado, affording Max Muncy (wrist) another day of rest. Hernandez has been on the 60-day IL all season after undergoing surgery in November to repair a torn tendon in his left elbow. The three-time World Series champion and clubhouse favorite has played in 11 rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .237/.326/.342 across 43 plate appearances.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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