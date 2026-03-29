Enrique Hernandez Injury: Takes batting practice Saturday

Hernandez (elbow) took on-field batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Hernandez underwent left elbow surgery in mid-November and is currently on the 60-day IL. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the utility man is progressing well and indicated that he would be "shocked" if Hernandez isn't ready to return when first eligible. Once he's activated, Hernandez isn't likely to be an everyday player, but he'll give the Dodgers positional versatility with his ability to play nearly everywhere in the infield and outfield.