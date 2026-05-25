Enrique Hernandez News: Activated from 60-day IL
The Dodgers activated Hernandez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Hernandez has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery in November to repair a torn tendon in his left elbow. He appeared in 12 rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .214/.298/.310 with a 5:10 BB:K. The 34-year-old utility player should see regular playing time versus left-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Hernandez See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers137 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31206 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27210 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Hernandez See More