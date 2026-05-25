Enrique Hernandez News: Activated from 60-day IL

The Dodgers activated Hernandez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Hernandez has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery in November to repair a torn tendon in his left elbow. He appeared in 12 rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .214/.298/.310 with a 5:10 BB:K. The 34-year-old utility player should see regular playing time versus left-handed pitching.