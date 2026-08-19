Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez News: Goes yard Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Hernandez delivered offense in his first two at-bats, supplying an RBI single in the second inning before taking Kyle Freeland deep in the fourth. Hernandez continues to play regularly versus southpaws, though he hadn't done much since returning from an oblique injury in late July. He's just 4-for-28 (.143) at the plate since he was activated, and his homer Wednesday was his first extra-base hit in that span. Overall, he's batting .250 with a .773 OPS, two homers, five RBI, four runs scored and two doubles over 33 plate appearances this season.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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