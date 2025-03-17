Enrique Hernandez News: Manning left field in opener

Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo.

The beloved clubhouse presence and valued utility man returned to the Dodgers on a one-year deal in February, and he is in the lineup for the opener with lefty Shota Imanaga on the mound for Chicago. Hernandez has a career .789 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to a career .664 OPS against right-handed pitching. With that, the 33-year-old is expected to remain limited to short-side duty for the most part throughout 2025.