Enrique Hernandez News: Plates run in return
Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in a 5-3 win against Colorado on Monday.
Hernandez missed Los Angeles' first 53 games while recovering from elbow surgery, and Monday marked his season debut. He didn't take long to make an impact, roping a double to left field in his first plate appearance to give the Dodgers an early lead. Hernandez added an infield single in the fifth before exiting in favor of a pinch hitter in the seventh. Hernandez started at third base Monday in place of Max Muncy (wrist). Muncy could be back as soon as Wednesday, but Hernandez could still see occasional starts given his ability to play just about anywhere on the diamond aside from catcher.
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