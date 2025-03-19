Enrique Hernandez News: Powers offense with three RBI

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 6-3 win against the Cubs in Tokyo.

Hernandez doubled Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 during the second inning with a sacrifice fly and provided some insurance runs with a two-run blast off Justin Steele in the fourth. The super-utility man started both games at first base in Tokyo with Freddie Freeman (ribs) banged up, but Hernandez is likely to be more of a semi-regular presence in the lineup when the Dodgers are at full strength.