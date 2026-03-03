Enrique Jimenez Injury: Out with broken finger
Jimenez will miss three to four weeks because of a fractured right ring finger, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Jimenez was acquired from Detroit last July for Chris Paddack. He hit just .250 with a .773 OPS in 48 games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League but batted .269 with a .982 OPS for Single-A Fort Myers in 23 games after the trade. He'll likely have a delayed start to the minor-league season, but he is worth tracking due to his strong play after joining the Twins organization.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Jimenez See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing215 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move229 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters306 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level HittersMay 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Jimenez See More