Enrique Jimenez headshot

Enrique Jimenez Injury: Out with broken finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 9:55pm

Jimenez will miss three to four weeks because of a fractured right ring finger, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jimenez was acquired from Detroit last July for Chris Paddack. He hit just .250 with a .773 OPS in 48 games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League but batted .269 with a .982 OPS for Single-A Fort Myers in 23 games after the trade. He'll likely have a delayed start to the minor-league season, but he is worth tracking due to his strong play after joining the Twins organization.

Enrique Jimenez
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
