Enrique Jimenez News: Returns from IL
Jimenez (finger) was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.
Jimenez was placed on the injured list to begin the 2026 campaign due to a fractured right ring finger, but he's been cleared to return to action at Single-A Fort Myers. The 20-year-old is 3-for-11 with one home run, two RBI and three runs scored in three appearances since being activated.
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