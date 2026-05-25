Enrique Jimenez headshot

Enrique Jimenez News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Jimenez (finger) was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.

Jimenez was placed on the injured list to begin the 2026 campaign due to a fractured right ring finger, but he's been cleared to return to action at Single-A Fort Myers. The 20-year-old is 3-for-11 with one home run, two RBI and three runs scored in three appearances since being activated.

Enrique Jimenez
Minnesota Twins
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