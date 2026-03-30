Enyel De Los Santos Injury: Breezes through two rehab outings

De Los Santos (knee) has tossed 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out one and allowing no hits or walks in two appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land since starting a rehab assignment Friday.

Through two appearances, the only blemish on De Los Santos' ledger has been a hit batsmen during his most recent outing Sunday. The right-hander opened the season on the shelf after he was out for most of spring training while recovering from a right knee strain, but he looks like he could soon be ready to rejoin the Houston bullpen. De Los Santos will be eligible for reinstatement from the injured list next week.