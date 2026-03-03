Enyel De Los Santos headshot

Enyel De Los Santos Injury: Cleared for mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

De Los Santos (knee) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be his first time throwing off the mound since he suffered a right knee strain at the start of Astros camp. De Los Santos should have enough time to prepare for Opening Day if all goes well from here on out. He's slated for a middle relief role in Houston.

Enyel De Los Santos
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enyel De Los Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enyel De Los Santos See More
Collette Calls: Spring Steals
MLB
Collette Calls: Spring Steals
Author Image
Jason Collette
343 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
357 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
September 15, 2024
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
MLB
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
August 1, 2024
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
June 20, 2024