Enyel De Los Santos headshot

Enyel De Los Santos Injury: Hits injured list with knee strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:00am

The Astros placed Santos (knee) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Santos first injured his knee at the start of camp. He was able to return to make his spring training debut last week, but the reliever either had a setback or the Astros simply weren't convinced he was ready.

Enyel De Los Santos
Houston Astros
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