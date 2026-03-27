Enyel De Los Santos headshot

Enyel De Los Santos Injury: Set for Triple-A appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

De los Santos (knee) will make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

De Los Santos opened up the season on the 15-day injured list because of a right knee strain he sustained at the start of spring camp. The reliever made one appearance late in spring training, and he'll continue his rehab at Triple-A.

Enyel De Los Santos
Houston Astros
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