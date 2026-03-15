Enyel De Los Santos Injury: Spring debut coming Tuesday
Astros manager Joe Espada said that De Los Santos (knee) is slated to pitch in a game Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Espada didn't specify whether De Los Santos will be pitching in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Pirates that day or on the back fields of camp in a minor-league game, but either way, it will be the spring debut for the 30-year-old righty. De Los Santos has been slowed by a right knee strain suffered during the beginning of camp, but he's since resumed facing hitters and is slated to take part in pitcher's fielding practice Sunday. Since De Los Santos likely won't be counted on to cover more than one or two innings in any of his relief appearances during the upcoming season, he shouldn't require much of a ramp-up period and appears on track for Opening Day.
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