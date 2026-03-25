Enyel De Los Santos Injury: To injured list with knee strain
The Astros placed Santos (knee) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Santos first injured his knee at the start of camp. He was able to return to make his spring training debut last week, but the reliever either had a setback or the Astros simply weren't convinced he was ready.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enyel De Los Santos See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Spring StealsMarch 25, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 15, 2024
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!August 1, 2024
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National LeagueJune 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enyel De Los Santos See More