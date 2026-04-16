Enyel De Los Santos News: Another save for Houston

De Los Santos earned the save with a perfect ninth inning in a 3-1 victory over the Rockies on Wednesday. He struck out two.

The 30-year-old right-hander has now earned saves on consecutive days for Houston, career saves No. 4 and 5, as De Los Santos appears to be entering the closer mix in the absence of Josh Hader (biceps) and in light of Bryan Abreu's struggles this season. Abreu pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's victory, setting up the save chance for De Los Santos after Bryan King did as much Tuesday. De Los Santos' fastball velocity is down a couple ticks to around 94 mph this season, but it seems to be by design since he's cut his walk rate by more than half in the early going, an improvement that has helped fuel a 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP through six appearances and 6.2 innings so far in 2026.