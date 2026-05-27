Enyel De Los Santos News: Grabs fourth save
De Los Santos struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
This was De Los Santos' first save in over a month. He got the nod in the eighth inning after Bryan King struggled mightily to open the frame. A rough patch in late April seemingly cost De Los Santos consistent high-leverage work, but he's gotten back in the mix by allowing just two runs (one earned) over 9.2 innings in his last nine appearances. He's at a 3.57 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB with four saves and four holds over 22.2 innings this season. His time competing with King and Bryan Abreu for regular save chances is nearing an end, as Josh Hader (biceps) is expected back in the first week of June.
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