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Enyel De Los Santos News: Grabs rare save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

De Los Santos earned the save Tuesday against the Rockies, striking out the only batter he faced.

De Los Santos was called on in the ninth with two outs and runners at the corners after Bryan King allowed back-to-back singles, and he quickly shut the door. The right-hander needed just five pitches to sit down Jordan Beck and secure the win. The save was his first since 2024 and only his fourth in an eight-year career. Since returning from the injured list April 6, De Los Santos has been a reliable bullpen arm, allowing one run while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Enyel De Los Santos
Houston Astros
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