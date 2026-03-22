Enyel De Los Santos News: Makes spring debut Friday
De Los Santos (knee) struck out a batter and allowed one walk and no hits over a scoreless inning of relief Friday in the Astros' 7-4 loss to the Marlins in Grapefruit League play.
The reliever turned in a clean inning in his spring debut after completing his recovery from the right knee strain he suffered early in camp. Manager Joe Espada told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that De Los Santos is scheduled to pitch again Monday in an exhibition against Triple-A Sugar Land. If all goes well in that outing, De Los Santos should be able to secure a spot in Houston's Opening Day bullpen.
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