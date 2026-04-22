Enyel De Los Santos headshot

Enyel De Los Santos News: Pockets third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

De Los Santos gave up a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Guardians. He struck out one.

The journeyman righty wrapped up the combined shutout on 24 pitches (16 strikes), although De Los Santos did make things interesting by putting the tying runner on base in the ninth inning with two outs. He's converted three straight save chances since April 14, emerging as the preferred closing option for manager Joe Espada while the Astros continue to navigate the absence of Josh Hader (bicep), but De Los Santos' 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings this season don't suggest he'll have a long-term spot in the team's high-leverage crew.

Enyel De Los Santos
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enyel De Los Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enyel De Los Santos See More
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Spring Steals
MLB
Collette Calls: Spring Steals
Author Image
Jason Collette
March 25, 2025