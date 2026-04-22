Enyel De Los Santos News: Pockets third save
De Los Santos gave up a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Guardians. He struck out one.
The journeyman righty wrapped up the combined shutout on 24 pitches (16 strikes), although De Los Santos did make things interesting by putting the tying runner on base in the ninth inning with two outs. He's converted three straight save chances since April 14, emerging as the preferred closing option for manager Joe Espada while the Astros continue to navigate the absence of Josh Hader (bicep), but De Los Santos' 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings this season don't suggest he'll have a long-term spot in the team's high-leverage crew.
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