Enyel De Los Santos News: Returns from IL
The Astros activated De Los Santos (knee) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
De Los Santos got a late start to the season due to a right knee strain, but he's ready to go after making four scoreless rehab appearances. The right-hander will operate in a middle relief role for Houston.
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