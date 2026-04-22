Enyel De Los Santos News: Stuck with loss
De Los Santos (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.
Tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the eighth inning, De Los Santos allowed three of the four batters he faced to reach safely, opening the door for Cleveland's six-run frame. Prior to Tuesday, De Los Santos had given up just one run across 7.2 innings in his first seven appearances this season while seeing closing opportunities in the absence of Josh Hader (biceps).
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