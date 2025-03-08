Erasmo Ramirez Injury: Out with shoulder tear

Ramirez has a "significant tear" in his shoulder and will miss an extended amount of time, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins haven't provided an exact timeline for Ramirez's return, but it doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime soon. The 34-year-old righty signed a minor-league deal with Minnesota in the offseason, and once he's healthy he'll likely fill in as bullpen depth for Triple-A St. Paul.