Erasmo Ramirez headshot

Erasmo Ramirez News: Inks MiLB deal with Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Rockies signed Ramirez to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Ramirez made nine relief appearances for the Twins in 2025, yielding four runs (three earned) over 11 innings of work. He had been pitching in the Mexican League this season but will now head to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he will provide the Rockies with some swingman depth.

Erasmo Ramirez
Colorado Rockies
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