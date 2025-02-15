Fantasy Baseball
Erasmo Ramirez News: Latches on with MIN

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ramirez appeared in 13 games for the Rays last season, during which he posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 20.2 innings. He'll now attempt to win a spot in Minnesota's bullpen during spring training, though it's likely he'll begin the season at Triple-A St. Paul as organizational depth.

