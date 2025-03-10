Eric Cerantola News: Cut from big-league camp

The Royals optioned Cerantola to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Cerantola joined the Royals' 40-man roster over the winter and has tossed two scoreless frames during Cactus League play, but he never really had a shot to break camp with the big club. The righty reliever does figure to debut at some point in 2025 and could eventually be a late-inning option for Kansas City if he can throw enough strikes.