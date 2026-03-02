Eric Cerantola headshot

Eric Cerantola News: Dropped from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Royals optioned Cerantola to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Cerantola was roughed up for four runs with a 0:3 K:BB over 2.1 innings in his three Cactus League outings. The 25-year-old was added to the Royals' 40-man roster last offseason but has yet to make his major-league debut. Cerantola spent all of the 2025 campaign at Omaha, holding a 4.04 ERA and 63:24 K:BB across 49 frames.

Eric Cerantola
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
