Eric Cerantola News: Logs first major-league strikeouts

Cerantola allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning during the Royals' 3-1 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Cerantola was recalled by the Royals from Triple-A Omaha before Wednesday's game, and the 26-year-old right-hander from Montreal, Canada made his major-league debut on the same day. He allowed the first two batters he faced on base, but after Austin Hedges was caught stealing, Cerantola settled in to strike out the last two batters of ninth. Cerantola has a 1.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings in Triple-A this season, and his promotion to the big leagues should give the Royals a nice boost in the bullpen.