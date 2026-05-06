Eric Cerantola News: Moves up from Triple-A
The Royals recalled Cerantola from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Cerantola earned the promotion after turning in a 1.42 ERA and 18:6 K:BB over his first 12.2 innings with Omaha. The 26-year-old reliever will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.
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