Eric Cerantola News: Recalled to Kansas City
The Royals recalled Cerantola from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Cerantola will rejoin the Royals in Texas after recording two appearances with Kansas City on May 6 and 7. With Triple-A Omaha this year, the 26-year-old has posted a 1.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB in 18 appearances. Nick Mears will be placed on the 15-day IL to make room for Cerantola on the active roster.
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