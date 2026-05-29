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Eric Cerantola News: Recalled to Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 2:12pm

The Royals recalled Cerantola from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Cerantola will rejoin the Royals in Texas after recording two appearances with Kansas City on May 6 and 7. With Triple-A Omaha this year, the 26-year-old has posted a 1.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB in 18 appearances. Nick Mears will be placed on the 15-day IL to make room for Cerantola on the active roster.

Eric Cerantola
Kansas City Royals
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