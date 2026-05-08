Eric Cerantola News: Returning to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Cerantola to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The right-hander was called up from Omaha on Wednesday and pitched on both days he spent in the big leagues, giving up three runs on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts over three innings. Stephen Cruz will fill Cerantola's spot in Kansas City's bullpen.
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