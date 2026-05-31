Eric Cerantola headshot

Eric Cerantola News: Returns to Omaha

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Royals optioned Cerantola to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Cerantola was called up by Kansas City on Friday and will return to Omaha after allowing a run over one inning during his lone appearance. The 26-year-old is now back at Triple-A, where he's posted a 1.37 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB across 19.2 frames this year.

Eric Cerantola
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Cerantola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Cerantola See More
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
33 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
96 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 23, 2024