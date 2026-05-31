Eric Cerantola News: Returns to Omaha
The Royals optioned Cerantola to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Cerantola was called up by Kansas City on Friday and will return to Omaha after allowing a run over one inning during his lone appearance. The 26-year-old is now back at Triple-A, where he's posted a 1.37 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB across 19.2 frames this year.
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