Eric Haase News: Goes yard Wednesday

Haase went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Astros.

The 32-year-old spoiled Framber Valdez's shutout bid by taking the lefty deep in the fifth inning. Haase has seen infrequent playing time so far this season, but he's been productive when called up, batting .292 (7-for-24) with two homers, four RBI and six runs in 13 games. With William Contreras attempting to play through a fractured finger in his glove hand, Haase's usage could be set to tick up.