Eric Haase News: Hits first two homers of season
Haase went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.
Haase got the Giants on the board in the third inning with his first homer this year. He followed it up by going back-to-back with Harrison Bader in the fifth. This was Haase's first multi-hit effort of the campaign as well. He's gone 6-for-18 (.333) with four RBI and two doubles across six games. For now, he's sharing the catching duties with Jesus Rodriguez, though Daniel Susac (elbow) will likely be in the mix soon since he's on a rehab assignment. It's unclear if Haase has shown enough in limited action to maintain a spot on the big-league roster once Susac is healthy, but a performance like Tuesday's will certainly help him build his case.
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