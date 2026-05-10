Eric Haase News: Logs RBI in loss

Haase went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Pirates.

After the Giants traded Patrick Bailey to the Guardians earlier in the day, Haase got the starting nod at catcher Saturday. The veteran catcher hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and is now slashing .286/.286/.429 with two runs scored and two RBI across 14 plate appearances this season. Until Daniel Susac (elbow) returns, Haase and Jesus Rodriguez will likely split playing time behind the plate.