Eric Haase News: Pops homer in team's first win

Haase went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

With William Contreras serving as the Brewers' designated hitter, Haase got the chance to make first start of the season behind the dish. Haase provided some pop at the bottom of the order, putting Milwaukee on the board with a 419-foot blast off Michael Lorenzen in the third inning. Despite playing a big part in the leading the Brewers to their first win of 2025, Haase will likely see scant playing time during his second season in Milwaukee with Contreras coming off an All-Star campaign.