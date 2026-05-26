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Eric Haase News: Pops third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Haase went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Haase had gone 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games since his two-homer effort against the Dodgers on May 12. He's in a tough spot for playing time while the Giants are carrying three catchers on the roster. Haase is batting .286 with three homers, five RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 29 plate appearances this season. Daniel Susac continues to see most of the time behind the dish, though prospect Jesus Rodriguez is also in the mix.

Eric Haase
San Francisco Giants
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