Eric Haase News: Selected from Triple-A
The Giants selected Haase from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Haase's selection comes as a corresponding move to Daniel Susac (elbow) being placed on the 10-day injured list along with Jose Butto (arm) being transferred to the 60-day injured list. Haase has slashed .250/.300/.472 across 40 plate appearances in 9 games for Triple-A Sacramento to begin 2026. He'll serve as the back-up catcher to Patrick Bailey with Susac down.
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