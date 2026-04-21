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Eric Haase News: Selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 3:03pm

The Giants selected Haase from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Haase's selection comes as a corresponding move to Daniel Susac (elbow) being placed on the 10-day injured list along with Jose Butto (arm) being transferred to the 60-day injured list. Haase has slashed .250/.300/.472 across 40 plate appearances in 9 games for Triple-A Sacramento to begin 2026. He'll serve as the back-up catcher to Patrick Bailey with Susac down.

Eric Haase
San Francisco Giants
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