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Eric Haase News: Slugs grand slam in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Haase went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Thursday's 12-9 win over the Brewers.

The veteran catcher drew a walk in the first inning and cracked a grand slam off Jake Woodford in the seventh to give the Giants a 10-3 lead. Haase has recorded at least one hit in four of his last five appearances, batting .357 with five RBI and two home runs across 16 plate appearances over that stretch. Overall, he's slashing .282/.333/.667 with nine RBI, seven runs scored and four long balls in 42 plate appearances on the campaign.

Eric Haase
San Francisco Giants
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