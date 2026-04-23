Eric Hartman News: Breaking out at High-A

Hartman is hitting .306 with six home runs, eight steals and a 27.9 percent strikeout rate in 15 games for High-A Rome.

A Canadian prep pick in the 2024 draft, Hartman played 83 games at Single-A last year but won't turn 20 until June, making him one of the youngest hitters at High-A. Hartman's .387 ISO is the seventh-highest mark at High-A and his 180 wRC+ ranks 16th at the level.