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Eric Lauer News: Cast off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Blue Jays designated Lauer for assignment Monday.

The lefty will give up his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to right-hander Yariel Rodriguez, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's game versus the Rays. The transaction comes after Lauer was lit up for six runs over five innings in a bulk-relief appearance during Sunday's loss to the Angels, bringing the veteran southpaw's ERA to 6.69 over 36.1 innings on the season. With Lauer out of the mix, the Blue Jays will have an opening in the rotation for a fifth starter until Max Scherzer (forearm), Jose Berrios (elbow) or Shane Bieber (elbow) is ready to return from the injured list. Toronto could turn to Spencer Miles to help fill the void, after Miles tossed three scoreless frames as an opener in front of Lauer in Sunday's loss.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
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