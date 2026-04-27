Eric Lauer News: Could get another shot in rotation
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Lauer is an option to start Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox in placed of the injured Max Scherzer (forearm/ankle), Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays announced over the weekend that Lauer would shift to the bullpen to accommodate the return of Trey Yesavage (shoulder). Lauer appears poised for a reprieve as he slides into Scherzer's spot, though it could be short-lived with Jose Berrios (elbow) nearing a return. The left-handed Lauer owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP alongside a 19:12 K:BB across 22.2 innings this season.
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