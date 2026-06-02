Eric Lauer News: Does fine in Arizona

Lauer allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Lauer did fine, but he came up one out short of qualifying for the win. He threw 45 of 70 pitches for strikes in this outing. The southpaw has given up three runs over 10.2 innings in his two starts with the Dodgers so far, which is a positive sign that he can hold onto a rotation spot in the short term. He's at a 5.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB through 47 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts) between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays this season. Lauer is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Pittsburgh.