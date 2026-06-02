Eric Lauer News: Drawing another start
Lauer is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Lauer will receive a second turn through the Dodgers' six-man rotation after a strong showing in his team debut a week ago. The southpaw took losses in five of his final seven appearances with the Blue Jays prior to being traded, but he scooped up a win in his first outing with the Dodgers, limiting the Rockies to one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings. Until the Dodgers get at least one of Tyler Glasnow (back) or Blake Snell (elbow) back from the injured list, Lauer should be able to hold down a rotation spot so long as he performs capably.
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